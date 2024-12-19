Be Nicer To Your Wooden Utensils! Here's How To Take Care Of Them Properly

Let's get one thing straight: dishwashers and wooden utensils are not friends. Throwing your wooden spoons into the dishwasher might seem convenient, but it's a fast track to utensil ruin. Wooden utensils can last up to five years or even longer when cared for adequately and deep cleaned occasionally. They're antimicrobial, meaning they're pretty good at fighting off bacteria on their own, but it's important to take some extra steps to ensure they stay safe and sanitary.

"Don't boil the spoon or put it in the dishwasher — this will break down the wood fibers as well as the natural antimicrobial properties," food scientist and chef Tiffany Swan told Southern Living.

The high temperature and aggressive jets of water in your dishwasher can wreak havoc on wood. Wooden utensils are porous, meaning they absorb moisture. The hot, humid environment of a dishwasher causes them to expand, and the subsequent drying cycle shrinks them back down. Over time, this constant cycle leads to warping, cracking, and splitting.

If that's not enough, the heat and detergent in dishwashers also strips wooden utensils of their natural oils, leaving them dry, brittle, and more likely to splinter. And where there's cracks and splits, there's room for bacteria to grow and spread. So, if you've been tossing your wooden spoons into the dishwasher, stop now, and you may want to invest in some new utensils.