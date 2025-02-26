Wake Up The Taste Of Bland Boxed Cake With A Flavorful Addition

Boxed cake makes baking easy peasy, and for that we love it. But there's no denying that sometimes this very convenient product can be bland and uninspiring. The good news is that you can add a boost of flavor to your boxed cake simply by using a splash of espresso.

This strong-tasting coffee style brings in some bitterness and strong earthy tones to any recipe. When boxed batter simply isn't making the cut, a bit of espresso can make it wake up. All you have to do is add a bit of espresso to the batter before mixing it along with the other ingredients. You can brew an espresso and pour it into the mix, but if you're not sure about the measurements, use instant espresso powder instead. Instant coffee is great for baking, and this way you'll get the flavor boost without risking making your cake too wet.

Espresso — and other coffee types — is especially good for chocolate cake. Coffee brings out chocolate's rich, bitter notes, which sometimes can get overpowered by the sweet ingredients in a cake. Enhancing the not-sweet side of chocolate makes for a more interesting dessert, as it provides contrasting flavors rather than just having a single flavor profile — a lack of complexity is the best way to guarantee something is bland. The best part is that you likely already have espresso in your kitchen. If not, it's an ingredient that you can easily get at pretty much any grocery store around the country.