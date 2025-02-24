Why The Three-Martini Lunch Faded Away

Drinking three martinis at any point over the course of a day will probably take a toll on you. It's a cocktail made from pretty much just gin or vodka plus a splash vermouth, so it'll certainly pack a punch, whether or not you chase it with those skewered olives used to garnish the drink. But drinking three martinis at lunch? In the middle of the workday? It takes a certain kind of person to do that and still function — although with the three-martini lunch, functioning afterwards may be beside the point. For some, it's an enticing prospect, but there's a reason we don't hear about them so often anymore.

Three-martini lunches, or "liquid lunches," are generally associated with the milieu depicted on shows like "Mad Men." This glamorous world of businessmen, usually in mid-century America, centered around such cushy jobs that the individuals could afford to go off at lunch and knock back three cocktails before returning to work, all written off as a tax-deductible business expense. (As for Don Draper himself, he was mostly a whiskey man.) This practice is true to what was happening at Madison Avenue in the 1960s, with various businessmen insisting they were more creative after these drinks.

What changed? Well, day drinking gradually became stigmatized, going from a lavish lunch activity to a flask stashed in one's desk drawer. Business changed as well, encouraging a competitive, rise-and-grind attitude rather than decadent laurel-resting. Perhaps most importantly, the tax deduction went away — for a while, anyway.