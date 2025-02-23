Purple Vs Regular Brussels Sprouts: Do They Taste Any Different?
If you grew up with baby boomer parents, Brussels sprouts probably weren't served at dinner because of the way they grew up eating them — boiled until they were a pile of bitter mush, accompanied by a pungent smell that lingered on your clothes for days. The dish was also known as a mild form of torture. However, in recent years Brussels sprouts have undergone a huge image transformation. Not only do innovative cooking methods actually do the vegetable a favor, but even more so, the taste of Brussels sprouts has been improved through modern selective breeding that reduced the bitterness and odor. If you've ever seen purple Brussels sprouts, you've witnessed the result of cross-breeding. These improved Brussels sprouts have been bred with purple cabbage to create beautiful little jewels that have a completely different taste from green Brussels sprouts.
Purple Brussels sprouts offer a sweeter, nuttier taste with subtle earthy notes. Brussels sprouts can be eaten raw, but cooking brings out the flavors, especially for purple Brussels sprouts. Another distinct characteristic purple Brussels sprouts don't share with traditional Brussels sprouts involves cooking time. Since purple Brussels sprout leaves aren't packed as tightly as those of green Brussels sprouts, they tend to cook much faster.
How to prepare purple Brussels sprouts
Since purple Brussels sprouts have a more forgiving flavor compared to their green counterparts, there are numerous ways to prepare them. And, contrary to popular belief, they'll most likely turn out delicious even if you boil them. Other recommended cooking methods include braising, sautéing, and roasting, which is a crowd favorite. Roasting any vegetable (not just purple Brussels sprouts) enhances its natural sweetness by caramelizing its sugars with high heat, which creates a richer flavor. With purple Brussels sprouts already tasting sweeter, roasting them with a simple drizzle of olive oil and sprinkling of salt and pepper unlocks umami flavors that make them a pleasure to eat. This is exactly how Joanna Gaines meal preps a week's worth of veggies. Alternatively, hot honey makes Brussels sprouts taste irresistibly good.
If you'd like to give them a try, purple Brussels sprouts are typically found in the fall and winter, but can be available year-round, depending on your location. If you're interested in incorporating purple Brussels sprouts into your garden, you can plant their seeds up to four months before the first frost. These hearty, versatile sprouts pair well with any meal, and their vibrant purple color makes them an enjoyable experience for everyone, including kids!
Purple Brussels sprouts are also an excellent source of fiber and are rich in folate, along with vitamins A, B6, C, and K. They get their distinctive purple color from anthocyanin pigments, which provide additional antioxidants. Not only do purple Brussels sprouts lend a pleasant flavor and pop of color to any dish, they do your body good, too.