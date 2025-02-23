Purple Vs Regular Brussels Sprouts: Do They Taste Any Different?

Since purple Brussels sprouts have a more forgiving flavor compared to their green counterparts, there are numerous ways to prepare them. And, contrary to popular belief, they'll most likely turn out delicious even if you boil them. Other recommended cooking methods include braising, sautéing, and roasting, which is a crowd favorite. Roasting any vegetable (not just purple Brussels sprouts) enhances its natural sweetness by caramelizing its sugars with high heat, which creates a richer flavor. With purple Brussels sprouts already tasting sweeter, roasting them with a simple drizzle of olive oil and sprinkling of salt and pepper unlocks umami flavors that make them a pleasure to eat. This is exactly how Joanna Gaines meal preps a week's worth of veggies. Alternatively, hot honey makes Brussels sprouts taste irresistibly good.

If you'd like to give them a try, purple Brussels sprouts are typically found in the fall and winter, but can be available year-round, depending on your location. If you're interested in incorporating purple Brussels sprouts into your garden, you can plant their seeds up to four months before the first frost. These hearty, versatile sprouts pair well with any meal, and their vibrant purple color makes them an enjoyable experience for everyone, including kids!

Purple Brussels sprouts are also an excellent source of fiber and are rich in folate, along with vitamins A, B6, C, and K. They get their distinctive purple color from anthocyanin pigments, which provide additional antioxidants. Not only do purple Brussels sprouts lend a pleasant flavor and pop of color to any dish, they do your body good, too.