The McDonald's Order You Need For An Elevated McDouble
McDonald's menu has several key fixtures that the chain's fans simply cannot live without. Two of these fundamental menu items are the chicken nuggets and the McDouble burger, the latter of which has also proven to be the perfect Big Mac substitute. While both the McDouble and chicken nuggets are absolutely delicious on their own, we here at The Takeout believe that they can be even better when combined together — and The Crunchy Double is our evidence of that being a fact. By adding three or four chicken nuggets and McDonald's Tangy BBQ Sauce to a McDouble, it gives the burger a crispy new vibe that grants its consumer an unforgettable dining experience each time you try it. It truly is a perfect union between two perfect menu items.
Now, the Crunchy Double is far from some unknown combination that only a handful of people have experimented with trying out. In fact, back in 2022, when McDonald's added four "hacked" items to its official menu for a limited time, the Crunchy Double was one of the lucky few chosen by the company to join the fray. So, while it's no longer on the menu, the combination isn't quite as out there as you might think and is well worth trying even years after its official run.
How to order the Crunchy Double from McDonald's
The special secret menu promotion — which also included the Hash Brown McMuffin, the Land, Air & Sea burger, and the Surf & Turf sandwich — came and went back in 2022. You cannot still ask for the item by name, making it slightly less convenient to order than it once was. However, considering the fact that McDonald's has masterfully improved its burgers in the years since the promotion was active, the special take on the McDouble is a more compelling buy than ever before.
Even better, the internet agrees with our assertion; the secret menu item has seen a resurgence in popularity recently. While it's yet to be seen whether or not this increased notoriety of the Crunchy Double will lead McDonald's to add it to the official menu yet again, assembling the burger yourself is well worth the time and money to indulge in one of the best sandwiches the fast food juggernaut has to offer.