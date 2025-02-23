The McDonald's Order You Need For An Elevated McDouble

McDonald's menu has several key fixtures that the chain's fans simply cannot live without. Two of these fundamental menu items are the chicken nuggets and the McDouble burger, the latter of which has also proven to be the perfect Big Mac substitute. While both the McDouble and chicken nuggets are absolutely delicious on their own, we here at The Takeout believe that they can be even better when combined together — and The Crunchy Double is our evidence of that being a fact. By adding three or four chicken nuggets and McDonald's Tangy BBQ Sauce to a McDouble, it gives the burger a crispy new vibe that grants its consumer an unforgettable dining experience each time you try it. It truly is a perfect union between two perfect menu items.

Now, the Crunchy Double is far from some unknown combination that only a handful of people have experimented with trying out. In fact, back in 2022, when McDonald's added four "hacked" items to its official menu for a limited time, the Crunchy Double was one of the lucky few chosen by the company to join the fray. So, while it's no longer on the menu, the combination isn't quite as out there as you might think and is well worth trying even years after its official run.