Here's Why All-You-Can-Eat Buffet Plates Are So Darn Small

If you've ever been to an all-you-can-eat buffet, you've probably noticed that the plates are smaller than at your typical sit-down restaurant. It might seem odd because you'd think the whole idea is to eat as much as you want. But, those smaller plates aren't chosen at random. They're actually carefully selected to encourage you to eat less.

Buffets are all in on the idea that people will eat until they're satisfied, but smaller plates make it feel like you're eating more than you are. When you go up with a small plate and fill it up, it may trick your brain into thinking you've taken a big portion. (The jury is out on that according to some more recent studies.)

I guess buffet owners are willing to roll the dice. And, for those who are deceived because of the smaller plate size, by the time you go back for seconds or thirds, you might already feel like you've had enough, even if you haven't eaten as much as you think.

Here, we enter into Buffet Psychology 101. Smaller plates help keep food costs down by limiting how much people eat while still letting them feel like they're indulging. It's a clever strategy that works for the restaurant and often for the diner, too. But, there's even more to it than that. We're talking about reduced food waste, better customer flow, and the illusion of a ton of food for everyone.