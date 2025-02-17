Are Froot Loops Actually Gluten-Free?
If you're not familiar with the term "gluten-free," it implies that a food item, whether naturally occurring or manufactured, doesn't contain any wheat, barley, or rye. These grains (and crossbreeds made from them) contain a protein called gluten, which some individuals are allergic, intolerant, or sensitive to. These individuals should avoid Froot Loops as this cereal is not gluten-free. However, Froot Loops are often mistaken for being gluten-free because, as per the product's ingredient list, the cereal is primarily made from corn. The reason this cereal does contain gluten is because it also contains wheat flour.
Although they are not required to, manufactures often choose to add gluten-free labels to their products to indicate that they are safe for gluten-sensitive people to eat. Before being allowed to add these labels to their products, manufacturers must meet the Food and Drug Administration's requirements. Products labeled as gluten-free undergo a rigorous labelling process directed by the FDA during which products are inspected. The FDA sets its limit at 20 parts per million. Any food that has a gluten concentration below this is considered gluten-free (even though they still contain a miniscule amount of gluten). According to the FDA, most people, even the majority of those who have celiac disease, can consume these trace amounts of gluten with no ill effects.
Gluten-free alternatives to Froot Loops
If you don't have any issues with gluten, please enjoy your bowl of Froot Loops. However, if you're someone who adheres to a gluten-free diet, rest assured there are plenty of gluten-free cereals that are similar to Froot Loops. Although these fruity cereals may not have made the list of the most popular cereals of 2024, they are just as tasty as Froot Loops.
The brand Cascadian Farm, which is typically available throughout grocery stores within the United States and Canada, offers Fruitful O's as well as Mini Fruitfuls. Both of these cereals are gluten-free. The General Mills brand, Cheerios, also has Fruity Cheerios, one of nine gluten-free flavors offered by the brand. Magic Spoon, a cereal brand that's known to sell $10 boxes of children's cereal that's designed for adults also offers fruity, gluten-free products. If you don't fancy any of these alternatives, there is an easy way to enhance a bowl of oatmeal, ensuring that this naturally gluten-free breakfast can rival any fruity cereal when it comes to taste, appearance, and texture.