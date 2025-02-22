Who's Buying Those Seeded Grapes At The Grocery Store?

If you would've asked me if I wanted seedless grapes at any point during my childhood (or adulthood for that matter), I would've responded ... "Who would want to eat the other kind?" In the eyes of many, seeded grapes are relics of a nearly forgotten past because of the convenience and modern prominence of the seedless varieties. Yet, shockingly, there's still a dedicated group of shoppers who prefer seeded grapes to the seedless ones.

But why though? This faction of seeded grape supporters believe that these grapes have a richer and more robust flavor compared to their seedless counterparts. Perhaps the seeds can be annoying to deal with, but for these folks, it's well worth it. After all, grape seeds — like that cloudy white bloom on grape skins — are perfectly natural and safe to consume. Some people also love to use seeded grapes to cook with, where the seeds can be strained out.

The belief is that it helps to leave behind bold, sweet juice that's perfect for jams, jellies, and sauces. There are others who prefer to snack on them just as nature intended in all of their seeded glory. So, even though seedless grapes are ubiquitous, seeded varieties maintain a loyal fan base that values tradition, taste, and a bit of nostalgia. Some shoppers even taste-test grapes right there in the store before buying them, though this is not necessarily advised.