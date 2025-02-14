Did A Trader Joe's Customer Seriously Just Hatch Their Store-Bought Eggs?

If you thought the state of eggs couldn't get any crazier, one Trader Joe's shopper just set the bar higher. TikToker @thecaliforniahome chronicled her experience that started with a purchase of a carton of Trader Joe's fertile eggs and ended with eight hatched chicks.

The TikTok user behind the video said the eggs were placed in an incubator where they rested for 21 days. She filmed her children tapping on the incubator's clear exterior as the chicks began to crack their shells. The family ended up with eight chicks on their hands. Trader Joe's is one of five grocery stores that are limiting the amount of eggs customers can buy in one visit in response to recent surges in bird flu leading to dire egg shortages. While the rest of us are waiting our turn to buy more eggs, @thecaliforniahome seems to have cracked the code to cracking more eggs.