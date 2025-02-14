Did A Trader Joe's Customer Seriously Just Hatch Their Store-Bought Eggs?
If you thought the state of eggs couldn't get any crazier, one Trader Joe's shopper just set the bar higher. TikToker @thecaliforniahome chronicled her experience that started with a purchase of a carton of Trader Joe's fertile eggs and ended with eight hatched chicks.
@thecaliforniahome
Thank you #TraderJoes 🐣 How cute are these baby chicks?!
The TikTok user behind the video said the eggs were placed in an incubator where they rested for 21 days. She filmed her children tapping on the incubator's clear exterior as the chicks began to crack their shells. The family ended up with eight chicks on their hands. Trader Joe's is one of five grocery stores that are limiting the amount of eggs customers can buy in one visit in response to recent surges in bird flu leading to dire egg shortages. While the rest of us are waiting our turn to buy more eggs, @thecaliforniahome seems to have cracked the code to cracking more eggs.
We definitely raised our eyebrows... but this seems legit
Some of the video's viewers who commented on the post were unsettled by the family's chick-hatching venture. "I'm eating eggs rn and i stopped chewing," a TikTok user said. "Hey so this is crazy," another added.
Others questioned the video's validity: "Please say sike," someone chimed in, followed by a series of crying emojis. "I promise it's true!" the @thecaliforniahome account responded. We also aren't entirely sure to what extent the video is truthful, but hatching Trader Joe's fertile eggs is possible — and others claim to have done it as well. Success in hatching supermarket fertile eggs is dependent on a few factors, both controllable and uncontrollable, such as the carton's freshness date and the handling of the eggs during packing and shipping.
Apart from chicks, two people from the United Kingdom hatched ducklings from store-bought duck eggs. One was a result of curiosity and the other was a boredom impulse — both yielded baby ducklings.