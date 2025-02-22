What's The Difference Between A Wedgie And A Calzone?

Pizzerias offer a wealth of delicious dishes for those who are willing to look beyond your standard slice (which is admittedly no easy feat, because it's hard to beat pizza). From Italian-American pepperoni rolls to crispy fried panzerotto (the O.G. hot pocket), the category of pizza-adjacent dishes is surprisingly rich and varied. Calzones and wedgies are two popular non-pizza slice specialties that often get mixed up.

If you're not quite sure what a wedgie is, don't worry. Calzones have a far longer and more established history than wedgies and are certainly the more widely recognized of the two doughy dishes. However, wedgies are a delightful regional specialty that is quickly growing in popularity and is well worth getting to know. Both calzones and wedgies are crescent-shaped treats that combine the crucial elements of pizza with sandwiches, which is likely where the confusion arises. However, some key differences set these hearty plates apart, including how they're cooked and served. Here's everything you need to know about the distinction between a calzone and a wedgie.