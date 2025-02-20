Why Americans Are Taking 'Fart Walks' After Big Meals

From viral girl dinners to spiral-cut hot dogs, many internet "hacks" are simply savvy rebrands of something that already exists. In this spirit, American social media users are now promoting regular post-dining strolls with a more provocative title: fart walks. The idea that walking after eating is a healthy habit that can aid digestion, lower stress levels, and even help regulate blood sugar is nothing new. However, the catchy name captures the essence of a slightly more taboo motivation for strolling after a meal — getting the gas out.

The term fart walk seems to have been coined by cookbook author Mairlyn Smith in a viral 2024 Instagram video. In the clip, a sauntering Smith discusses the benefits of going for a short fart walk about an hour after dinner (presumably while in the midst of completing her own silent-but-deadly stroll). The concept quickly caught wind, with social media influencers of all stripes filming their fart walks and touting the myriad benefits of the practice; even celebrities like Hoda Kotb have promoted the trend.