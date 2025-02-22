A Beginner's Guide To Korea's Trendy APT Drinking Game

If you've used social media lately, chances are that you've heard the viral song "APT." by Rosé (one of the members of the popular k-pop girl group, BLACKPINK) and Bruno Mars. But besides being a hit song that's become a trending audio on Instagram and TikTok, "APT." has also helped popularize a Korean drinking game. In fact, the song came about because Rosé loves the game so much that she taught it to her studio crew. Everyone had a blast playing, and she decided to make a song from it. As she launched her song, Rosé also posted videos of herself playing the game so that her fans could partake in the fun as well.

So, how do you play the apateu game? First, you get together with your group, which has to be two or more people. Everyone chants "apateau" (which is Konglish — Korean words derived from English — for "apartment") four times as they alternate their hands up and down. Then, the player whose turn it is shouts a random number, and everyone stacks their hands. The players then start counting while moving their hands from the bottom to the top until they reach the number that was called out. Whoever counts that specific number has to drink.

The game is very popular in South Korea because it's easy, fun, and can be played between two people or a large group. Usually, the more people involved, the more fun the game.