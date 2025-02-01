Makgeolli Vs Soju: What's The Difference Between The Iconic Korean Drinks?
Anyone who's into Korean movies or dramas has probably seen characters sipping from bottles of soju. The incredibly popular liquor is the (unofficial) national drink of South Korea and has been enjoyed in the peninsula since the 13th century. But while we love soju, there is another Korean drink that we think everyone should know about: makgeolli. Having been around since the 10th century, this drink is even older than soju. Though both are traditionally made from rice, they're very different when it comes to their taste, strength, and appearance.
Makgeolli is fermented rice wine that tastes creamy, fizzy, and refreshing; think of it as a milky kombucha with alcohol. At 5 to 8% alcohol by volume (ABV), makgeolli is relatively weak, especially when compared to soju. While makgeolli is made only through fermentation, soju is made by fermenting starches and then distilling the alcohol. As a result, soju's ABV can be as high as 20%. In terms of appearance and taste, soju is much clearer and blander than makgeolli. (This is one of the reasons why soju is one of the world's most popular liquors.) In fact, it is often described as being similar to vodka. Like vodka, modern soju also comes in a variety of flavors including peach and green apple.
Even the way in which the two beverages are served differs. Makgeolli is usually served in metal bowls that help keep the drink cold as the night progresses. Soju, on the other hand, is nearly always served in a shot glass.
What foods should you pair makgeolli and soju with?
Every time you're pairing food and alcohol, it's important to keep flavor profiles in mind. Try to familiarize yourself with some of the dishes you can expect to order at Korean restaurants. This way, you'll always be able to order foods that go well with each drink. When it comes to pairing food with makgeolli, salty and spicy foods are the way to go; they match nicely with the drink's refreshing nature. Jeon, a type of savory Korean pancake, is the dish that's commonly served with makgeolli. Jeon can come in a variety of styles, but we recommend getting either pajeon (green onion pancake) or kimchi-jeon (kimchi pancakes). The drink also goes well with tteokbokki (spicy rice cakes) and dubu kimchi (kimchi with tofu).
As far as soju goes, Koreans often order it with greasy foods as it is good at cutting through fatty flavors. Soju and Korean barbecue is a classic pairing that never fails. The drink also goes well with Korean fried chicken. However, drinking straight soju, even with food, can be a challenge for some. If you're worried that you'll be far too drunk by the time you finish your meal, feel free to order some beer and drop your shot of soju into it. (This is just one of the many cocktails you can make with soju.) Koreans love this mixture of beer and soju — which is called somaek — for its combination of flavors. However, it can also help you pace yourself if straight soju has you feeling a little woozy. That being said, in this scenario, switching to makgeolli wouldn't be a bad idea either.