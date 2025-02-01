Makgeolli Vs Soju: What's The Difference Between The Iconic Korean Drinks?

Anyone who's into Korean movies or dramas has probably seen characters sipping from bottles of soju. The incredibly popular liquor is the (unofficial) national drink of South Korea and has been enjoyed in the peninsula since the 13th century. But while we love soju, there is another Korean drink that we think everyone should know about: makgeolli. Having been around since the 10th century, this drink is even older than soju. Though both are traditionally made from rice, they're very different when it comes to their taste, strength, and appearance.

Makgeolli is fermented rice wine that tastes creamy, fizzy, and refreshing; think of it as a milky kombucha with alcohol. At 5 to 8% alcohol by volume (ABV), makgeolli is relatively weak, especially when compared to soju. While makgeolli is made only through fermentation, soju is made by fermenting starches and then distilling the alcohol. As a result, soju's ABV can be as high as 20%. In terms of appearance and taste, soju is much clearer and blander than makgeolli. (This is one of the reasons why soju is one of the world's most popular liquors.) In fact, it is often described as being similar to vodka. Like vodka, modern soju also comes in a variety of flavors including peach and green apple.

Even the way in which the two beverages are served differs. Makgeolli is usually served in metal bowls that help keep the drink cold as the night progresses. Soju, on the other hand, is nearly always served in a shot glass.