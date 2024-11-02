If You're Not Using Soju In Your Cocktails You're Missing Out

One of my other favorite ways to enjoy soju is in a fruit cocktail that uses actual fruit in it. Popular Korean food blogger Maangchi has a solid recipe where she blends the flesh of a watermelon and mixes it in a 1:1 ratio with cold soju, serving it right from the hollowed watermelon itself, which makes not only for a fun presentation but a light and summery drink. Since soju's ABV floats right in the same neighborhood as wine, the final result isn't too boozy.

You can also take this approach with different types of fruit like honeydew, cantaloupe, and other juicy fruits that can be hollowed out to serve the drinks in. Or just use whatever you like, such as peaches or something similar. Plus, you can mix and match soju's fruit flavors with the base fruit (like lychee with watermelon or peach with honeydew) to get to a sweet combination you like. And if it's not strong enough to your liking, you can always supplement the alcohol content with an additional spirit.

Personally, I still like drinking soju as-is because there's almost always a social aspect to soju. Not to mention the fact that the Korean snack game that goes with it is strong. But it does make for a fun addition to beer and cocktails, and what else is drinking culture if not fun? Soju just helps add another dimension to your mixed drinks. And coming from this Korean-American, it's one you should highly consider trying sometime.