Here's How To Reheat Mac And Cheese The Right Way

Mac and cheese is my favorite comfort food, and its versatility knows no bounds. Eat it by itself or as a side...you can't go wrong either way. Though this dish seems easy enough, it can go horribly wrong fast! This is especially true when it's time to revamp the leftovers. As a macaroni and cheese connoisseur, with the power that has been bestowed upon me from nearly two decades of assisting with the preparation of this illustrious dish, I'm going to use my knowledge to help fellow aspiring mac and cheese ambassadors.

When done wrong, the whole thing can turn into a sad, clumpy mess or a dry, rubbery disaster. But with the right method, you can bring leftover mac and cheese back to its former glory. The trick lies in tailoring your reheating approach to the style of mac and cheese you're working with. Is it the gooey, saucy kind or more of a baked, drier version? Each type needs a slightly different technique for it to shine.

If you're working with the creamier mac and cheese, try adding a splash of milk, cream, or even a little butter before reheating. This reintroduces moisture and helps loosen up the sauce so it's as smooth as when you first made it. For baked mac and cheese with a crispy topping, it requires a gentler touch to maintain its texture. You're going to want to go with low heat in the oven instead of nuking it in the microwave. With a few simple tweaks, your leftovers will taste like the mac and cheese was freshly made.