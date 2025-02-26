Can Coca-Cola Really Remove Rust From Metal?

You may have had a health teacher in high school warn you about the dangers of Coca-Cola the way that ancient soothsayer warned Julius Caesar about the Ides of March. One of their favorite tidbits was that, supposedly, Coca-Cola can be used to strip the rust off metal. And if the soft drink so beloved it redefined Santa is capable of such a thing, what it might do to your body? (Maybe you better deep fry it, just to be safe.)

Now, while Coca-Cola is by no means healthy (even when it isn't flooding your neighborhood like it did El Paso), your stomach probably isn't made of metal (unless you're RoboCop, a possibility we cannot rule out), so you don't have to worry about it melting your stomach walls or anything. But your high school health teacher was right: Coca-Cola can indeed strip away rust. In fact, it's a fairly common household hack, and it can really come in handy if you don't have any white vinegar or baking soda.