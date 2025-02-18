Can You Really Make Vegetarian Tartare?

If you're familiar with tartare, you might automatically think of a perfectly circular stack of raw ingredients — namely, raw beef, egg yolks, and aromatics like onion and garlic. In the world today, where just about any meat or animal-byproduct can be transformed into a vegan or vegetarian-friendly version, the same is definitely true for tartare. Beef tartare is classically prepared with raw steak as the bottom layer and an egg yolk on top. For a tartare with fish it tends to have more layers varying from fresh, raw vegetables to rich fat sources like avocado or egg yolk.

These flavors and textures are amazingly emulated through vegetables and plant-based proteins. Whether you're a fan of beef or fish tartare, you'd be shocked at how close of a resemblance in flavor and appearance a plant-based tartare can get compared to its traditional counterpart — all due to the power of using certain veggies cooked in a specific way.

This dish may look and sound like some sort of intricate gourmet entrée found in a Michelin-star restaurant worth $200 dollars for the three whole bites you'll get out of it. But tartare (specifically plant-based tartare) is incredibly easy for anyone to make right at home. Whether you're looking to increase your veggie intake or you need an interesting and refreshing way to prep your usual week's worth of veggies, a plant-based tartare will surely make meal time something to look forward to.