The Telltale Sign That Your Burger Is Undercooked (Not Just Rare)

Although Owen Han isn't a fan of rare burgers, there are some precautions home chefs can take to reduce risks of foodborne illness. "If it's high-quality beef, then you're probably safe to enjoy it on the rarer side," he said. Han suggested purchasing ground beef "from a trusted butcher." Often, the experts at a local meat market can answer specific questions you might have and grind up fresh beef during a visit. Consumers should look for meat that has a firm texture and a vibrant red color, and they should be mindful of the expiration date.

However, eating a burger that is not fully cooked does always pose a risk, as ground beef is much more likely than whole cuts of steak to contain harmful pathogens. Han, along with agencies like the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA), notes that it is safest to cook burgers to an internal temperature of 160 degrees Fahrenheit.

Smash burgers are a different story. Not only are they perfectly crispy and easy to make at home, but a pink smash burger defeats the purpose. The point is for the thin patties to be deeply caramelized and crisp, so it makes sense that Han told The Takeout that they should "be cooked all the way through, always."

