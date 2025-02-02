Can Smash Burgers Be Pink, Or Does That Defeat The Purpose?

Juicy with some pink in the middle is generally the description you want when talking about a high-quality burger. However, in the case of a thin, crispy smash burger it might not be. Whether you enjoy your burgers rare or well done is a matter of personal preference, but when it comes to a burger with such a specific cooking method like the smash burger, there's not much room for debate. When making a perfect smash burger, you want the edges crispy. To avoid drying it out, it should only be flipped once the majority of the pink color has vanished.

When it comes to any other style of burger, pressing down and cooking until there's no pink would be a big mistake. Smash burgers, on the other hand, are cooked at a high heat so the edges crisp, the burger caramelizes, and is generally ready much faster. A smash burger patty is usually only about ¼-inch thick, so having any pink in the center would likely mean it wasn't made correctly.