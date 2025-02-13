The Easy Way To Give Macaroni Salad A Tasty Protein-Packed Lift
Macaroni salad is the perfect side for picnics, barbecues, and potlucks. It's easy to make ahead and requires minimal cooking — yet it has a mix of flavors and textures that will have everyone reaching for seconds. However, whether you're making a garlicky lemon herb macaroni salad or the classic version, this dish usually lacks in the protein department. If you're looking to eat more high-protein meals or just want to elevate your salad's flavor, the answer is simple: Tuna!
Just add a can of drained tuna to your macaroni salad dressing before tossing through the salad. This is an effortless way to give your side dish a 35-gram protein boost and an umami punch. Sneaking in that can of tuna will also add a savory element to the salad, complementing the creamy mayonnaise-based dressing and adding flavor to the neutral pasta.
Tuna is a great addition to your macaroni salad
Since umami is naturally present in tuna, it adds complexity to your other salad flavors. The umami element balances any acidic salad dressing ingredients like lemon juice or vinegar. And if you're using oil-packed tuna, your macaroni salad will also benefit from additional moisture and a richer flavor.
Looking at tuna's protein content, this fish is one of few foods that consists of almost pure protein. Not only will adding it to your macaroni salad keep you satiated for longer, but it will also help you maintain a healthy muscle mass. Protein is essential in building our muscles and keeping them strong. The best part is that canned tuna is its affordability and it contains the same protein content as fresh tuna. Just opt for light canned tuna where possible, as these contain lower amounts of mercury. So whether you're going for a flavor kick or protein boost, tuna deserves a place in your next macaroni salad.