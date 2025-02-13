The Easy Way To Give Macaroni Salad A Tasty Protein-Packed Lift

Macaroni salad is the perfect side for picnics, barbecues, and potlucks. It's easy to make ahead and requires minimal cooking — yet it has a mix of flavors and textures that will have everyone reaching for seconds. However, whether you're making a garlicky lemon herb macaroni salad or the classic version, this dish usually lacks in the protein department. If you're looking to eat more high-protein meals or just want to elevate your salad's flavor, the answer is simple: Tuna!

Just add a can of drained tuna to your macaroni salad dressing before tossing through the salad. This is an effortless way to give your side dish a 35-gram protein boost and an umami punch. Sneaking in that can of tuna will also add a savory element to the salad, complementing the creamy mayonnaise-based dressing and adding flavor to the neutral pasta.