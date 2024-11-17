Do You Have To Use Mayonnaise In Macaroni Salad?

Whether at an office holiday potluck or a summer barbeque, you've probably been asked to bring a bowl of macaroni salad at least once. If classic isn't your style, maybe you've tried a garlicky lemon herb version or a Hawaiian-style mac salad, but you were bound to have a handful of folks who passed on the dish altogether. We can blame it on their plates already being too full, or we can acknowledge the fact that, according to The Week, around 20% of Americans simply hate mayonnaise, one of the key ingredients of macaroni salad. So, do you have to use mayonnaise to make a macaroni salad? The simple answer is no.

Although the most common, mayonnaise is not the only binding ingredient you can use to make a macaroni salad. When considering substitutions, it's important to remember that mayonnaise is created from egg yolk, oil, seasonings, and either vinegar or lemon juice. When finding alternatives for your macaroni salad, you just need to use ingredients that share a similar tangy flavor and creamy texture.