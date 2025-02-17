Here's Our Least Favorite Canned Corn Brand On The Shelves

Canned corn seems to be a simple item that should be the same in quality, regardless of the brand. It's corn, water, and salt in a metal can. How different could one brand be from another? The Takeout's Dani Zoeller tried out 12 canned corn brands and found a very big difference across the brands. Zoeller also found Green Giant to be the absolute best canned corn, while her least favorite was from Hanover.

Hanover took the bottom-most spot on our list because of what Zoeller called "an odd, unexpected flavor that I got that wasn't anything particularly enjoyable, but also very hard to pin down." Zoeller added that the Hanover canned corn "wasn't bitter or overly watery, it just tasted simply gross. It reminded me of the corn you might see used in animal feed." That flavor suggests another culprit besides corn in that can. However, a look at the ingredients list on the Hanover website shows just three basic ingredients: corn, water, and salt.

So what caused the aftertaste? It wasn't the can, since Zoeller detected a metallic "can" taste in other brands on the list. There was something different in the least favorite corn pick, and it wasn't on the ingredients list.