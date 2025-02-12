Dunkin' Is Part Of A 2 Million Nationwide Baked Goods Recall

There's a voluntary recall alert, this time involving one of America's most popular coffee and baked good chains, Dunkin'. The recall was quietly issued in January, with a press release only coming out well after the fact, on February 5. This recall, a result of potential listeria contamination, affects many popular varieties of Dunkin' donuts.

The donuts involved in the recall were manufactured by an Indiana-based company called FGF Brands, and included popular items like Bavarian Kreme donuts, French Crullers, and Munchkins. FGF released a statement saying that the recall was strictly "a precautionary measure based on non product related findings at one of our donut facilities in the US."

No surfaces involved in food preparation, nor donuts, tested positive for listeria; the manufacturer is simply being extra-careful since consumables could have potentially been affected. At the time of writing, no listeria-related illnesses have been reported as a result of these donuts.