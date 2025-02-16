'The Martian' Is The Jersey Mike's Secret Menu Sub For Spicy Meat Lovers

Jersey Mike's is easily among the most underrated food chains in the United States, and while this chain has been growing quite extensively in recent years, newer fans of the sandwich shop might not know the ins and outs of its menu. More specifically, not everyone is aware of the multitude of sandwiches you can order that aren't expressly placed on the menu itself and are instead a part of Jersey Mike's illustrious secret menu. Of these sandwiches, however, The Martian stands out as the best of the best.

Beyond having an awesome name, The Martian is great because it provides some of Jersey Mike's best meats all packed into one sandwich. The sub sandwich lives up to its name by being made up of exclusively red slices of meat — those being salami, pepperoni, and capicola — to deliver a spicy, savory bite that's truly out of this world. Served alongside cheese and any other Jersey Mike's toppings you see fit, The Martian contains similar flavors to those found on any given charcuterie — or "shotcuterie" — board you make at home.