'The Martian' Is The Jersey Mike's Secret Menu Sub For Spicy Meat Lovers
Jersey Mike's is easily among the most underrated food chains in the United States, and while this chain has been growing quite extensively in recent years, newer fans of the sandwich shop might not know the ins and outs of its menu. More specifically, not everyone is aware of the multitude of sandwiches you can order that aren't expressly placed on the menu itself and are instead a part of Jersey Mike's illustrious secret menu. Of these sandwiches, however, The Martian stands out as the best of the best.
Beyond having an awesome name, The Martian is great because it provides some of Jersey Mike's best meats all packed into one sandwich. The sub sandwich lives up to its name by being made up of exclusively red slices of meat — those being salami, pepperoni, and capicola — to deliver a spicy, savory bite that's truly out of this world. Served alongside cheese and any other Jersey Mike's toppings you see fit, The Martian contains similar flavors to those found on any given charcuterie — or "shotcuterie" — board you make at home.
How to order The Martian from Jersey Mike's
Now, because it's a secret menu item, and not every Jersey Mike's employee in the country will know it by name, ordering The Martian takes a few vital steps. For starters, you use the chain's No. 5 sandwich — also known as the Super Sub — as a base since that sandwich already features both provolone and capicola. Beyond that, all you need to do is ask them to replace the ham that comes on the Super Sub with salami and replace the prosciuttini with pepperoni.
If you're looking for a similar Italian sub from the restaurant chain — but one that contains a wider variety of meats — look no further than The Original Italian, No. 13 on the Jersey Mike's menu. As with The Martian, this sandwich features salami, pepperoni, capicola, and provolone cheese. However, it also contains ham and prosciuttini for good measure. If that doesn't take your fancy, then you could always try ordering this viral take on Jersey Mike's popular Club Supreme sandwich. The balance of spice makes this sub a real winner.