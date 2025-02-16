Can You Actually Boil Frozen Chicken Right Out Of The Freezer?

We've all been there — rushing out the door for work or running late to meet a friend, only to realize you've forgotten to take the chicken out of the freezer. But is it okay to cook chicken straight from the freezer, or is defrosting necessary? While chicken can be prepared in many ways — roasted, grilled, fried — boiling frozen chicken works just as well. However, not all frozen chicken can go straight from the freezer into a boiling pot of water. Specifically, you only want to boil frozen chicken legs and thighs.

Whether you're preparing chicken noodle soup to fight off a cold, making homemade chicken stock, or experimenting with a chicken broth cocktail, boiling frozen cuts like legs or thighs can deliver tasty results. The texture of the meat in these pieces will be less affected by being cooked from frozen than, say, a chicken breast, which is likely to cook unevenly and come out tough.

To boil frozen chicken, all you need to do is bring a pot of water or broth to a boil, season it to your liking, and, once the liquid is bubbling, drop in your frozen chicken. Ensure the chicken is fully submerged in the liquid to guarantee even cooking, and simmer until the internal temperature of the chicken reaches at least 165 degrees Fahrenheit. The chicken is safe to eat at that temperature, however you may want to cook dark meat to 185 degrees Fahrenheit to maximize the flavor and tenderness.