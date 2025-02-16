For The Fluffiest Brown Rice, Treat It Like Pasta

We're all familiar with the rush to make rice. You rinse off your rice, toss it in your rice cooker or Instant Pot, and voila — you're left with a fluffy bowl to complement your meal. Except, sometimes it is not so simple. The rice could be soggy with a few crunchy bits, too mushy, or maybe it's just not fully cooked. Just because the rice cooker says "warm and ready" doesn't always mean it is. So, how can you achieve that perfect consistency?

That's when it's time to ditch the trendy kitchen gadgets. Instead, bring a large pot of salted water to a boil, drop in your brown rice, and give it a good stir. Just like cooking pasta, don't add your rice until the water is at a rolling boil. This helps not only your brown rice but your pot too. No more scraping the bottom of the pot or letting it soak to loosen the stubborn bits.

Cook the rice until it reaches al dente — just like noodles. Then drain it well using a mesh sieve to catch all of the grains. At this point, it is a good idea to let it steam so it can absorb the remaining moisture and fluff up properly before serving. Just let the rice sit in the strainer or put it back in the pot and cover it for about 10 minutes. Now, not only do you have fluffy brown rice to elevate any meal, but you can finally retire that old rice cooker.