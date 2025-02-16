Vegetable Oil Pours So Much Better With The Help Of A Fork

The mouth of a vegetable oil bottle is wide, making drizzling impossible. Some people use decanters, pour spouts, and other containers designed to make the perfect drizzle while looking cute on the counter. However, the convenience and aesthetic do nothing to keep the oil from going rancid. Like other cooking oils, vegetable oil reacts badly to heat in the kitchen, the air, and even the light.

It's best to keep the oil in its original bottle, which is why they come in containers with air-tight caps — but when you get that new bottle, do not remove the foil seal. Instead, grab a fork and poke a hole through it. The smaller holes will slow the oil flow, making pouring a teaspoon or a cupful easier. The smaller holes will make it easier to drizzle the oil into a pan or recipe.