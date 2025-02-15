Is Spelt A Good Substitute For Regular Flour And Rice?

Spelt is one of the world's ancient grains — meaning the same farming techniques used to cultivate the grain have been practiced for thousands of years — and it's also one of the healthiest. You'll find it as whole spelt grains (or also called spelt berries), which look like orzo pasta in a long, oval shape with pointed ends, or as finely milled spelt flour. In Europe, where spelt is primarily eaten and grown, it's cooked using the same methods as rice. It's enjoyed in similar ways, but with a slightly nuttier flavor and underlying tangy notes. With spelt boasting so many positive attributes, you might think that replacing all your flour and rice products for spelt would be a good idea. And while it can be, there are a few caveats to consider before incorporating spelt into your diet.

If you're someone who has been clinically diagnosed with celiac disease and therefore must abide by a strictly gluten-free diet (eliminating all wheat, barley, rye, and some oat products) then spelt is not safe as it does contain wheat. The same is true for those who may also have a wheat allergy or are sensitive to gluten. On the other hand, if you are not affected by gluten or wheat intolerance and are looking to increase your nutrition, then incorporating spelt may be a great way to give your meals a fresh spin.