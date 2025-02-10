Here's How To Keep Chocolate Covered Strawberries From Getting Sweaty

Making fresh fruit covered in chocolate look perfect isn't as easy as it might seem. After a while, if not stored or made correctly, chocolate-covered strawberries will start to sweat like someone getting ready to pop the big question to their Valentine. Whether you're buying them or taking the time to dip and decorate the candy-coated strawberries yourself, there are ways to keep them from sweating.

Storing the strawberries at the right temperature and allowing for the right amount of airflow is key to preventing them from going mushy. The "sweat" is actually condensation that comes from both the moisture in the berries and in the chocolate. You might be tempted to place chocolate-covered strawberries in the refrigerator to prevent the chocolate from melting, but this will actually cause more condensation instead of preventing it. The switch from room temperature to cold will lead to sweat.

The work to keep homemade chocolate-covered strawberries from sweating starts long before you melt your chocolate for coating. Be sure to rinse the strawberries and pat them down with a dish towel until they are bone dry, ensuring there's no extra moisture. This will also help prevent condensation from forming once the berries are coated.

With Valentine's Day (and Galentine's Day) approaching, it'd be a safe bet that there are chocolate-covered strawberries in your future. The candy-covered berry treats have become almost synonymous with this month of hearts and celebrations (though some might disagree). Here's how to make them last beyond February 14.