Here's How To Keep Chocolate Covered Strawberries From Getting Sweaty
Making fresh fruit covered in chocolate look perfect isn't as easy as it might seem. After a while, if not stored or made correctly, chocolate-covered strawberries will start to sweat like someone getting ready to pop the big question to their Valentine. Whether you're buying them or taking the time to dip and decorate the candy-coated strawberries yourself, there are ways to keep them from sweating.
Storing the strawberries at the right temperature and allowing for the right amount of airflow is key to preventing them from going mushy. The "sweat" is actually condensation that comes from both the moisture in the berries and in the chocolate. You might be tempted to place chocolate-covered strawberries in the refrigerator to prevent the chocolate from melting, but this will actually cause more condensation instead of preventing it. The switch from room temperature to cold will lead to sweat.
The work to keep homemade chocolate-covered strawberries from sweating starts long before you melt your chocolate for coating. Be sure to rinse the strawberries and pat them down with a dish towel until they are bone dry, ensuring there's no extra moisture. This will also help prevent condensation from forming once the berries are coated.
With Valentine's Day (and Galentine's Day) approaching, it'd be a safe bet that there are chocolate-covered strawberries in your future. The candy-covered berry treats have become almost synonymous with this month of hearts and celebrations (though some might disagree). Here's how to make them last beyond February 14.
Keep chocolate-covered strawberries fresh longer
Unlike most fresh foods, chocolate-covered strawberries are best kept at room temperature instead of in the refrigerator. The coated berries can be stored this way for up to 24 hours, so only do this if you plan to eat them within that time period. If you end up with leftover strawberries, then they'll have to go in the refrigerator. Placing some paper towels at the bottom of an airtight container will help reduce the moisture that might accumulate, reducing sweating.
Another way to store the berries and prevent sweating would be to keep them on a baking sheet lined with wax or parchment paper. Each individual strawberry should be covered with plastic wrap or aluminum foil to allow for better air flow. Following either of these methods will only help the berries last a couple extra days max, so your other option would be to freeze them.
Freezing chocolate-covered strawberries can help them stay fresh the longest, but take care in how you defrost them because they can get mushy and watery over time. The best way to enjoy frozen chocolate-covered strawberries would be to let them defrost a bit in the refrigerator. Enjoying them while still partially frozen will give them the firmness you're used to when eating them fresh.
So, whether you and your valentine had to reschedule your celebration for later in February or you enjoy chocolate-covered strawberries at any time of the year, now you can keep the sweet treats intact a little longer. Plus, if all else fails, breakfast in bed with simple crepes is just as romantic.