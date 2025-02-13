The Familiar Brand Behind Five Guys' Cajun Seasoning
Among the greatest mysteries in fast food is undeniably the uniquely tasty Cajun fries from Five Guys. The Virginia-based chain is beloved for both its top-tier burgers and its delicious, abundantly-sized french fries, but it makes us ask a question: Where do they get the tasty and addictive Cajun seasoning they put on them? Well, when it comes to seasoning, Five Guys actually uses the same brand that countless people across the globe do to make their fries taste superb — McCormick's Cajun seasoning.
That's right, Five Guys uses the popular seasoning brand to achieve their perfect fries. In fact, it says as much on the official Five Guys website when answering the frequently-asked question of whether or not they sell the Cajun seasoning they use in the restaurant. Unfortunately, they do not, but finding some McCormick's Cajun seasoning at the grocery store is about as easy as it comes.
McCormick's Cajun seasoning helps Five Guys' fries taste so good
Now, to be a bit more specific, while the Five Guys website simply notes using McCormick's will achieve a similar taste to their french fries, others have suggested that to get the same taste as Five Guys, you must use the McCormick Gourmet brand of Cajun seasoning to get the job done.
However, the seasoning alone is not the only thing that makes Five Guys' french fries so good; the freshly made fries themselves carry a lot of weight in ensuring their own tasty greatness. The boardwalk-style, freshly peeled spuds that Five Guys offers are easily among the greatest french fries in the fast food game today, and it's because they are paired with the delicious McCormick Gourmet Cajun seasoning. Beyond that, adding some malt vinegar to the bag in order to further enhance your Cajun fries at Five Guys makes the menu item even harder for other fast food fries to compete with.