The Familiar Brand Behind Five Guys' Cajun Seasoning

Among the greatest mysteries in fast food is undeniably the uniquely tasty Cajun fries from Five Guys. The Virginia-based chain is beloved for both its top-tier burgers and its delicious, abundantly-sized french fries, but it makes us ask a question: Where do they get the tasty and addictive Cajun seasoning they put on them? Well, when it comes to seasoning, Five Guys actually uses the same brand that countless people across the globe do to make their fries taste superb — McCormick's Cajun seasoning.

That's right, Five Guys uses the popular seasoning brand to achieve their perfect fries. In fact, it says as much on the official Five Guys website when answering the frequently-asked question of whether or not they sell the Cajun seasoning they use in the restaurant. Unfortunately, they do not, but finding some McCormick's Cajun seasoning at the grocery store is about as easy as it comes.