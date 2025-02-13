Here's Where To Find Honeycomb If It's Not At Your Grocery Store

If you need to buy some honey, the chances are very high that you can find a bottle or jar at your local grocery store. Even infused and flavored varieties like Mike's Hot Honey are fairly plentiful. Honeycomb, on the other hand, can be a little trickier to track down. More and more people are opting for honeycomb on cheese boards because it adds interest, texture, and flavor to the usual charcuterie selections, but if you can't find it at a grocery store, where can you look?

Farmer's markets are great places to find local, small-batch products, like honey and honeycomb. In many states, though, these markets are seasonal and may not be open in the colder months. If local honey is what you seek, scope out your area for local beekeepers. These folks may very well offer their wares at your farmer's market, but they also may be selling straight from their home or farm.

Sometimes, orchards that allow the public to pick their own fruit have merchandise stores on site, where honeycomb may be sold. It's not uncommon for these farms to keep beehives on their property to keep a healthy supply of pollinating bees near their orchards. Check out specialty grocery stores; these markets often sell hard-to-find items, but note that they sometimes come at premium prices. Consider stores with gourmet food sections; I've seen honeycomb sold in stores like HomeGoods and TJ Maxx. Lastly, you can pretty much find anything online anytime, including honeycomb.