How To Enjoy Honeycomb On Your Next Cheese Board

When it comes to cheese boards, typical accompaniments include crackers, nuts, fruits, salty, cured meats, and (increasingly) tinned fish. Many times, there are jars of jams and honey to drizzle over the various ingredients. While a bit redundant, these enhancements continue to be a part of the cheese plate game for one simple reason: they work. But, if you're looking to change things up and still enjoy flavors that work well together, consider adding a large chunk of honeycomb to your next cheese board.

Not only will you have the honey that tastes wonderful on almost all cheeses — not to mention salty meats, fruits, and nuts — but you'll also have a delightful, unexpected chewy texture of the actual comb, which is completely edible. You can either serve the honeycomb cut up into small, bite-sized chunks, or place the uncut piece of comb on your board as is, with a spreader for guests to cut their own pieces. Either way, it's a good idea to leave the comb in the container it came in, or place it on a dish so that the honey doesn't ooze all over your board.

A slab of honeycomb will give your board a beautiful, rustic look, reminiscent of nature, with delicious-looking, golden honey bursting out and pooling into an amber river of sweetness. Don't be afraid to make it the focal point of your board, with the cheese and other ingredients surrounding the comb. Even if you purchase your cheese board from a store like Costco, you can adjust the platter to fit your slab of honeycomb.