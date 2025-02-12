Is Allspice Really Every Single Spice In One Container?

Allspice ... sounds like the Swiss army knife of seasonings, right? Like me, you may have assumed that allspice was some sort of all-purpose blend of every spice in your pantry jammed into one container. But it turns out the name is wildly misleading, and allspice isn't a mix of spices at all.

Sometimes referred to as Jamaica pepper, this seasoning consists of just one single ingredient—the dried, unripened berry of the myrtle pepper tree (also called the pimento tree). The name comes from its complex flavor profile, which combines notes of cinnamon, nutmeg, and cloves, leading many to think it's a blend. You can use it in a wide variety of dishes and it even has some health benefits as well.

People tend to gravitate to allspice because of its uncanny versatility. It really is a go-to for both sweet and savory dishes. So, while it's not literally "all spices in one," it's pretty close when it comes to flavor.