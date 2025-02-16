What's The Difference Between Hass Avocados And Other Varieties

It feels like avocados exploded in popularity a few years ago. I'm a millennial, and growing up, no one talked about making avocado chips, fries, salad, or all the other zillion ways people have found to incorporate it into their diet. But, after hopping on the bandwagon, I sincerely feel like we missed out on this trend because avocados are so healthy and have become what feels like a kitchen staple at this point. They're super versatile with a luxurious, creamy texture and unctuous flavor.

Out of all the varieties available, the Hass avocado stands out as the most popular and widely consumed. Its dark, pebbly skin, buttery taste, and smooth consistency are perfect for tons of recipes. Yet, there's an entire world of other avocado varieties, such as Fuerte, Florida, Bacon, and Reed which offer unique characteristics and culinary possibilities. There's even a new variety called the Luna avocado that's making waves at the moment.

Choosing the right avocado usually depends on the dish you're preparing but you might also choose another type of avocado based on your preferences for taste and texture. Hass avocados dominate the market for good reason, but lesser-known varieties bring their own flair to the table. What's the difference between them all? In brief: You've got the firmer, lighter flavor of Fuerte, the mild sweetness of Bacon, and the somewhat similar but still slightly different creamy qualities of Reed.