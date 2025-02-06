Review: Shake Shack's Smoked Brisket Chili Is A Heavy Hitter That Tastes Good On Just About Anything

Chili is a magical mixture of meat meeting peppers and spices, and it first took hold on the borders of Mexico and Texas in the mid-19th century. Over the following century, someone came up with the genius idea of placing chili on top of a hot dog. Once that Rubicon was crossed, chili was free to top other foods like hamburgers, nachos, and even fries.

Restaurateur Danny Meyer is an admirer of Steak 'n Shake — one of the best-known purveyors of fast food chili — and channeled some of that malt-shop spirit when he opened the first Shake Shack in 2004. By 2017, Shake Shack had grown into a globally acclaimed chain, and that year it gave customers an initial opportunity to taste its beloved fare covered in chili.

In 2025, Shake Shack is back in the chili game — but it's only available for a limited time, and at a few very select locations across America. What you put in your chili is important, and this new version is infused with smoked brisket, a recipe which immediately had our mouths watering. So, are Shake Shack's new Smoked Brisket Chili Menu items rare gems worth digging up, or something not worth warming up to? The Takeout ordered up everything on this menu to see where the truth lies.