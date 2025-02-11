You Only Need 1 Ingredient To Step Up Store-Bought Sugar Cookie Dough

Pastries are a truly fascinating subsect of the baking world. While some pastries — like the fear-inducing puff pastry – may require hours of work and a dozen different ingredients to get right, others are as simple as combining two delicious ingredients to build a quick and easy dessert. Whipping up some sweet treats is especially easy when you use store-bought sugar cookie dough. This malleable baking staple is great alone but is even better with some help from another ingredient.

The key ingredient in question? None other than jam or jelly. Add some to your store-bought sugar cookie dough to make delicious fruit bars — that's literally all you need. Although it might sound too good to be true, you can just spread some jam between two layers of the unbaked dough to create a two-ingredient pastry that's just as tasty as some of the most complicated recipes. While this sweet dessert is one you might think of as a holiday specialty, the sheer simplicity of sugar cookie fruit bars means it can be your go-to dessert all year long.