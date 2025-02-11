Think Twice Before Buying Produce That's Been Misted At The Grocery Store
I'd be lying if I said that a misted tomato didn't look tantalizing. There's just something about the beads of water that cloak a newly spritzed vegetable — it screams freshness, right? Those fine sprays of moisture over the aisles may seem to be about keeping the produce fresh, but have you ever stopped to think about why grocery stores really mist fruits and vegetables? Well, everything that glitters (or glistens) isn't gold in this situation. While it looks like a strategy to keep your lettuce crisp and your carrots crunchy, there's more going on behind those gentle spritzes than meets the eye.
Misting does more than make produce look good; it's also designed to keep certain vegetables hydrated. Wilted produce just isn't appealing, and leafy greens like lettuce can avoid the wilt for longer if they are kept damp. Here's the thing, though: all of that misting can sometimes create problems. Too much water building up on vegetables can be a breeding ground for bacteria and mold growth, especially on items stored for longer periods. So, while they might look fresher, misted vegetables may actually spoil faster once they're in your fridge.
Should you buy misted produce?
Another thing you need to consider when thinking about misted vegetables is weight. Produce is typically sold by the pound and water can add a small but significant amount of weight that the scale can pick up. In other words, additional water can make your produce cost more. This is especially relevant for items like leafy greens or herbs that absorb moisture easily.
Misting can also affect how you store and handle your produce once you take it home. Did you know that many fruits and vegetables aren't designed to stay wet? Take tomatoes, for example — they can develop mold at lightning speed when exposed to excess moisture. Mushrooms, onions, and potatoes are no different and should be stored in dry conditions to maintain their quality. When you go to store these items, they'll most certainly need to be dried if they've been misted.
Though a bit more expensive sometimes, you may want to consider buying veggies sold in sealed bags that come without the added moisture, giving them a more consistent shelf life. I'm not saying that misting doesn't have its place in keeping certain veggies fresh on the shelf, but it's worth being a little more picky about what you buy.