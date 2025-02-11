Think Twice Before Buying Produce That's Been Misted At The Grocery Store

I'd be lying if I said that a misted tomato didn't look tantalizing. There's just something about the beads of water that cloak a newly spritzed vegetable — it screams freshness, right? Those fine sprays of moisture over the aisles may seem to be about keeping the produce fresh, but have you ever stopped to think about why grocery stores really mist fruits and vegetables? Well, everything that glitters (or glistens) isn't gold in this situation. While it looks like a strategy to keep your lettuce crisp and your carrots crunchy, there's more going on behind those gentle spritzes than meets the eye.

Misting does more than make produce look good; it's also designed to keep certain vegetables hydrated. Wilted produce just isn't appealing, and leafy greens like lettuce can avoid the wilt for longer if they are kept damp. Here's the thing, though: all of that misting can sometimes create problems. Too much water building up on vegetables can be a breeding ground for bacteria and mold growth, especially on items stored for longer periods. So, while they might look fresher, misted vegetables may actually spoil faster once they're in your fridge.