What Exactly Does A Cortado Mean In Coffee Terms?

A cortado is a kind of coffee beverage that originated in the Basque Country, Spain during the 20th century. While the drink has long been popular in Spain, it has only recently risen to prominence in the United States. (Even Starbucks only added cortados to its menu in 2025.) An authentic cortado is made from 2 ounces of espresso and 2 ounces of steamed milk, but there's far more to know about this drink than that alone.

The name "cortado" is derived from the Spanish verb "cortar" which means "to cut." This is exactly what the steamed milk does to the coffee. Since the role of the milk in a cortado is to create balance, it's only steamed long enough to bring it up to a temperature of around 150 degrees Fahrenheit. At this temperature, and with proper technique, baristas should be able to pour the milk in a way that doesn't produce a big dollop of foam on top of the coffee's surface.

In Spain, a cortado is traditionally served in a small, metal-based glass with a metal wire handle called a "vaso de cortado." Presenting the beverage in this way allows those drinking it to admire the coffee's distinct layers. Although the best way to judge a coffee shop is by ordering its cappuccino, serving a cortado with clear layers is an indicator that the staff know what they're doing.