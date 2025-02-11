What Exactly Does A Cortado Mean In Coffee Terms?
A cortado is a kind of coffee beverage that originated in the Basque Country, Spain during the 20th century. While the drink has long been popular in Spain, it has only recently risen to prominence in the United States. (Even Starbucks only added cortados to its menu in 2025.) An authentic cortado is made from 2 ounces of espresso and 2 ounces of steamed milk, but there's far more to know about this drink than that alone.
The name "cortado" is derived from the Spanish verb "cortar" which means "to cut." This is exactly what the steamed milk does to the coffee. Since the role of the milk in a cortado is to create balance, it's only steamed long enough to bring it up to a temperature of around 150 degrees Fahrenheit. At this temperature, and with proper technique, baristas should be able to pour the milk in a way that doesn't produce a big dollop of foam on top of the coffee's surface.
In Spain, a cortado is traditionally served in a small, metal-based glass with a metal wire handle called a "vaso de cortado." Presenting the beverage in this way allows those drinking it to admire the coffee's distinct layers. Although the best way to judge a coffee shop is by ordering its cappuccino, serving a cortado with clear layers is an indicator that the staff know what they're doing.
American versions of the cortado
If you're enjoying a cortado in the United States, you may notice that it has a few differences to the drink we've just described. Traditional cortados are usually made with regular espresso shots, however you may find that, at some coffee shops including Starbucks, the cortado is made with a different type of espresso shot called a "ristretto." This is an Italian term meaning, "restricted" which refers to the way the espresso shot is pulled during brewing. While the same amount of coffee beans are used to make both espresso and ristretto, the latter is sometimes only half the size of the former. The point of utilizing a ristretto shot is to give the cortado a more intense flavor.
If you're curious about ordering Starbucks' version of a cortado, you should expect it to be very different to a traditional cortado. Starbucks' cortado contains three ristretto shots, totaling 4 ounces. This is combined with an equal amount of steamed milk, resulting in a cortado that is twice as large as those you'll find in most other coffee shops. Clearly, some customers appreciate this; according to The Takeout's review of Starbucks' winter 2025 menu items, one of the chain's oversized cortados was the best of all the new menu items.
Another difference you may notice when drinking cortados from coffee shops in the U.S. is the glassware. In the U.S., cortados are often served in a Gibraltar glass. These glasses hold 4 ½ ounces and have a thick, glass base and no handle. Many sources credit employees from the world famous Blue Bottle Coffee shop in San Francisco for starting this serving trend in 2005. The use of the Gibraltar glass is also why some people call a cortado a Gibraltar.