Here's What You Need To Make Sure Your Ice Cream Cake Doesn't Melt
Ice cream and cake ... two of my absolute favorite desserts. Lucky us, someone thought to combine them into one. I think it's one of the best matchups out there; It's such a great idea for birthday parties so you don't have to separately serve ice cream and cake. But, just like many other modern conveniences that we enjoy, you're still going to have to deal with some issues.
If you thought this luxurious dessert was an exception, think again. It can be an uphill battle trying to keep ice cream from melting into a soupy mess before serving time. Thankfully, I've assembled a few tricks that don't require you to scramble around like your hair's on fire. The ultimate goal is to keep the cake perfectly chilled, and this is achievable by either using premium ingredients or by employing clever storage and serving techniques. These tips will keep your ice cream cake looking great and tasting even more delicious.
Quality ice cream stays cooler for longer
Not all ice creams are created equal, and that's a truth that often goes overlooked when it comes to ice cream cakes. You may be surprised to learn that high-quality ice creams are made with more cream and custard, and consequently, that dense and rich texture allows the dessert to melt slower than cheaper alternatives.
Lower-cost ice creams, which have their utility, often rely on temperature-sensitive emulsifiers and extra air, which are the main reasons for the ice cream breaking down so quickly when exposed to warm temperatures. Using premium ice cream brands in your cake ensures it stays firmer for longer, even when briefly left on the counter.
When you're putting your ice cream cake together, layering is key. Take it one step at a time; Freeze each layer completely before moving on to the next. This helps the layers firm up and stay solid, giving your cake a sturdy structure that won't melt too quickly. Once you've built the whole thing, let it chill overnight for the best results. When it's time to serve, pull the cake out of the freezer about 10 to 15 minutes beforehand. A short wait allows you to let your ice cream cake thaw for easy slicing while keeping everything in tip top shape.
Creative ways to keep your (cake's) cool
Keeping your ice cream cake frozen may require more than the use of high-quality ice cream. There are some crafty tricks to keeping ice cream frozen in a cooler which you can try on for size — especially if you're working with budget-friendly ice cream. Taking the cake from one destination to another? Whip out a trusty insulated cooler or a bag with ice packs to keep it nice and chilly. Hosting an outdoor party and dealing with warm weather? Pop the cake on a tray lined with frozen gel packs to create a chilled barrier. You can also use a pre-chilled serving platter to help keep the cake cool while it's on display.
With ice cream cake, every second counts, so you'll want to slice and plate it quickly before it turns into a melted mess. If you're serving a crowd, pre-slicing the cake and keeping the portions in the freezer until it's time to serve is also a nifty idea. This way, the cake won't spend too much time sitting out. For longer outdoor events, think about serving the cake in smaller batches; Bring out a little at a time and keep the rest safely frozen.
But don't forget about the leftovers! As soon as you're done serving, wrap up any remaining slices of ice cream cake tightly in plastic wrap and pop them back in the freezer. This keeps them fresh and ready to enjoy later. Little steps like these can go a long way in keeping your ice cream cake looking and tasting its best.