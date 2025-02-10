Here's What You Need To Make Sure Your Ice Cream Cake Doesn't Melt

Keeping your ice cream cake frozen may require more than the use of high-quality ice cream. There are some crafty tricks to keeping ice cream frozen in a cooler which you can try on for size — especially if you're working with budget-friendly ice cream. Taking the cake from one destination to another? Whip out a trusty insulated cooler or a bag with ice packs to keep it nice and chilly. Hosting an outdoor party and dealing with warm weather? Pop the cake on a tray lined with frozen gel packs to create a chilled barrier. You can also use a pre-chilled serving platter to help keep the cake cool while it's on display.

With ice cream cake, every second counts, so you'll want to slice and plate it quickly before it turns into a melted mess. If you're serving a crowd, pre-slicing the cake and keeping the portions in the freezer until it's time to serve is also a nifty idea. This way, the cake won't spend too much time sitting out. For longer outdoor events, think about serving the cake in smaller batches; Bring out a little at a time and keep the rest safely frozen.

But don't forget about the leftovers! As soon as you're done serving, wrap up any remaining slices of ice cream cake tightly in plastic wrap and pop them back in the freezer. This keeps them fresh and ready to enjoy later. Little steps like these can go a long way in keeping your ice cream cake looking and tasting its best.