Are Those Leftover Sauce Packets You Saved Still Good?

Whether it's a drawer or container, we all have a place for the leftover sauce packets that made the journey along with our takeout orders. So when the ketchup bottle is empty and your fries are begging for some sweet dipping sauce, you might reach for that old packet. But is the sauce safe to eat after so long?

Well it all depends on the sauce packets themselves and how you choose to store them. Sauce packets stored at the right temperature have a better chance of being safe to use, but a half-used, open packet is likely not the best idea. By design, that opened sauce packet isn't meant to be held onto forever, but pouch-style sauce packets are messy to begin with. After a while you might even lose track of when those sauce packets entered your life in the first place.

Unlike most other food products you have around your house, sauce packets don't generally have an expiration or "use by" date printed on them. That means there's no perfect answer for whether your leftover sauce packets are still good. On the bright side, there are some ways to help you make a judgement call on whether or not to toss your sauce.