Why You Should Never Open A Fast Food Sauce Packet With Your Teeth

Picture it: you've just reached into a steaming bag of Burger King to nab a few limited edition Addams Family onion rings only to realize our fingers are too greasy to open the ketchup packet. So, you tear it open with your teeth. While busting open a plastic packet with your incisors may seem innocuous enough, it's a terrible idea for several reasons.

Simply put, it's not sanitary. While large fast food chains like McDonalds, have strict policies around food safety, the sauce packets that come with your favorite fast food aren't treated with the same care. They fall on the floor and are often unceremoniously tossed in the bag by a cashier not wearing gloves.

In addition to icky hygiene issues, using your teeth to tear open plastic is risky and can lead to serious (and costly) dental problems. So, before you put that package of McDonald's ketchup anywhere near your mouth, here's what you need to know.