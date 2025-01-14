Why Hasn't America Looked Internationally For Better Sauce Packets?

If you've ever dealt with the unpredictability of traditional sauce packets then you're familiar with the messes they can create. The sticky fingers, ketchup-splattered shirts, and misapplication of mustard — missing its mark and landing squarely on the bun instead of the intended hot dog — are all something we've come to accept. But, in other countries, they're evolving while the U.S. gets left behind.

Perhaps we've rested on our laurels, thinking condiment packets aren't a frontier worth conquering. Well, that sentiment wasn't echoed in Japan, where companies have developed innovative, easy-to-use sauce packets inspired by Sanford Redmond's DispenSRpak design. Interestingly, Redmond, an American inventor, created the easy-squeeze DispenSRpak decades ago. His creation offered a user-friendly solution that has been widely adopted in Japan, with packets that dispense smoothly and don't require foil layers.

This is proof that streamlined packet designs can improve your dining experience. And yet ... America has largely overlooked this, raising the question: Why hasn't America followed suit with Redmond's design? Though I can't get into the minds of the higher-ups, the reasons America doesn't have Japanese-style sauce packets may boil down to established practices and consumer habits.