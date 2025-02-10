It's Tempting To Skip Scalding The Milk For Recipes But Here's Why You Shouldn't

Scalded milk is an ingredient that often appears in older recipe books. Because of its association with times past, many cooks today may skip the scald, thinking that it's a holdover from the days before pasteurized milk. Scalding milk, however, is about much more than killing bacteria.

When it comes to baking, scalding milk helps the rising process in bread and pastries by breaking down whey proteins. The proteins in milk weaken gluten in dough, which can interfere with proper rising, but scalding denatures these pesky proteins. This is just one of the reasons why a recipe may call for scalding milk, though.

The scalding process also helps cut the time it takes to properly set a custard or pudding. The scalding process heats the milk, getting it ready to work as soon as the other ingredients are dropped in. Just be sure to cool the mixture slightly before adding eggs or egg yolks, as the scalded milk risks cooking the eggs. You can also temper the eggs by whisking a small amount of the hot milk into them.

Another good reason to scald milk is to help infuse flavor into a recipe. Milk is a great flavor distributor, and this trait is only enhanced when it is heated. Simply drop vanilla pods, lavender flowers, cloves, cinnamon sticks, citrus zest, or other flavor elements into the milk during the scalding process (and remember to strain them out before using the milk).