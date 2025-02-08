Why Volkswagen Makes Ketchup 

Volkswagen-branded ketchup and sausages might sound like an attention-seeking PR stunt (we're looking at you, Totino's pizza-flavored Cinnamon Toast Crunch). Actually, the German carmaker has been whipping out spicy, snappy sausages since 1973, and the accompanying ketchup has been in production since 1996. According to company lore, Volkswagen started making wursts and condiments to serve at the employee cafeterias in its more remote German plants. The spicy sausages were so popular that the company expanded production to make VW currywurst available for purchase at grocery stores and sports venues across Germany. Volkswagen's food line has since grown to include ketchup, vegan currywurst, and a spiced curry sauce (each with its own part number, of course).

Volkswagen's sausages and ketchup have been sold in Germany and other parts of Europe for decades but are sadly not yet available in the United States. However, the company brought a special shipment across the pond in 2024 to celebrate its 75th anniversary in America. The condiment was distributed for free through VW's online gear shop and sold out within hours. The German carmaker has not yet announced plans for a wider distribution of Gewürz Ketchup Brand in the U.S., but it seems the demand is there. Here's hoping for a future in which those of us based in the U.S. will be able to slather our knockwurst (which is not the same thing as bratwurst) in sweet and spicy, Volkswagen-branded ketchup.