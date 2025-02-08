The Best Way To Store Brussels Sprouts So They Last Longer
If you aren't a Brussels sprouts fan already, I'm fulfilling my monthly quota in the Brussels Sprouts Lovers Club by delivering important information that may just have you joining us. You see, they're an unfairly maligned veggie that can suffer from "people just don't know how to prepare them right" syndrome. No more flavorless, soggy sprouts for you, though. From today on, we're only making the crispiest and most flavorful Brussels sprouts fit for any dining table.
Having recipes like Brussels sprouts drizzled in hot honey in your repertoire will make every single bite a joy, trust me. You'll definitely be wanting to cook and consume more of the green veg. But the fact of the matter is, we can all only eat so much in one day. So what do you do with those leftover Brussels sprouts?
You're going to want to prioritize storage that preserves the crispiness and crunch, first and foremost. In my humble opinion, the texture is the most important part of this veg, similar to cabbage. To that end, it's important to keep them in the fridge — and also learn how to use the refrigerator crisper drawer properly. Just note that you'll want to use your sprouts up fairly quickly even if they're stored correctly, since fresh produce such as this generally doesn't last longer than a week tops.
How to store Brussels sprouts in the fridge
Let's break down some basic rules for storing raw Brussels sprouts. Firstly, it's best not to wash your produce until you're ready to use it. This introduces unnecessary moisture to your vegetables, which could open the door to some nasty mold and faster rotting. You'll also want to pluck off any wilted, damaged, yellowed, or loose leaves before you bag up your Brussels sprouts. Put them in a plastic bag or airtight container, and store in your crisper drawer for up to a week.
If you need to prep your veg ahead of time — for example, you're washing, slicing, or shredding your Brussels sprouts — then you'll want to use an airtight container for storage instead of a loose bag. Try to dry them off as best you can before storing them. Then keep the container in the crisper drawer or in the coldest part of the fridge, which is usually at the back or bottom. Use a glass or metal container for a more eco-friendly choice. But most importantly, consume the veg within two to three days. Once you wash and cut your Brussels sprouts, their shelf life reduces dramatically.
Whether you want to cook Brussels sprouts in the air fryer (without burning them), oven roast them, or stick them in a searing hot pan, start with proper storage and you can't go wrong. And if you've got any leftovers, the good news is that you can keep cooked Brussels sprouts in an airtight container in the fridge, too. They should be good for a couple of days.