The Best Way To Store Brussels Sprouts So They Last Longer

If you aren't a Brussels sprouts fan already, I'm fulfilling my monthly quota in the Brussels Sprouts Lovers Club by delivering important information that may just have you joining us. You see, they're an unfairly maligned veggie that can suffer from "people just don't know how to prepare them right" syndrome. No more flavorless, soggy sprouts for you, though. From today on, we're only making the crispiest and most flavorful Brussels sprouts fit for any dining table.

Having recipes like Brussels sprouts drizzled in hot honey in your repertoire will make every single bite a joy, trust me. You'll definitely be wanting to cook and consume more of the green veg. But the fact of the matter is, we can all only eat so much in one day. So what do you do with those leftover Brussels sprouts?

You're going to want to prioritize storage that preserves the crispiness and crunch, first and foremost. In my humble opinion, the texture is the most important part of this veg, similar to cabbage. To that end, it's important to keep them in the fridge — and also learn how to use the refrigerator crisper drawer properly. Just note that you'll want to use your sprouts up fairly quickly even if they're stored correctly, since fresh produce such as this generally doesn't last longer than a week tops.