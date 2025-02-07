What's The Brand Behind Chick-Fil-A's Coffee?
If you make it to Chick-fil-A during the breakfast rush for one of those scrumptious Chick-n-Minis, you'll no doubt leave with a piping hot cup of coffee, too. What better way to start the morning than with a cheery "my pleasure" to follow your "thank you" at the drive-thru window and a rich (and reasonably priced) coffee to go along with it? Despite its share of controversy in recent years (some of which Chick-fil-A seems to have backtracked on), this chain remains one of the fastest growing fast food chains in the nation. From the festive Peppermint Mocha to a plain cup of iced coffee, Chick-fil-A's coffee in U.S. stores is supplied by Thrive Farmers, while in Puerto Rican locations the coffee is sourced locally from Puerto Rico Coffee Roasters.
In 2014, Chick-fil-A's menu development leader, David Farmer, recognized that the restaurant's coffee wasn't on par with the popularity of other menu items. Customers would often go into the dining room for breakfast with a cup of competitor coffee, so Farmer knew it was time for a menu change. This happened when Michael Jones, founder of Thrive Farmers, was building his coffee farming business and looking for partnerships. The two discovered a shared belief in business principles and employee care, so they joined forces and never looked back.
How Chick-fil-A and Thrive Farmers are brewing better coffee
In our humble opinion, Chick-fil-A serves some of the best fast food coffee, and it's all thanks to Thrive Farmers. This Atlanta, Georgia-based coffee farming business got its start in Monteverde, Costa Rica, where the goal was always to "connect coffee directly to the consumer," according to the brand's website. Jones understood the issues within the coffee-growing industry and wanted to do something about it. He worked with Kenneth Lander, a retired lawyer living in Costa Rica as a farmer, to create a business that prioritized farmers with a revenue-sharing model.
To date, Thrive Farmers employs over 400 farmers in three different countries at multiple farm locations. You'll find its coffee beans in more than just Chick-fil-As, it can also be found at coffee shops across the nation. The brand signed a huge contract with Gordon Food Service and now serves as the official coffee supplier for over 100,000 different hospitals, schools, universities, and restaurants. In 2021, Thrive Farmers also partnered with Edible (aka Edible Arrangements) to provide a line of coffee products. The next time you pop into Chick-fil-A for a cup of coffee (unless you live in Alaska or Vermont, which don't have a single location) think about how that little paper cup in your hands is making a huge difference.