What's The Brand Behind Chick-Fil-A's Coffee?

If you make it to Chick-fil-A during the breakfast rush for one of those scrumptious Chick-n-Minis, you'll no doubt leave with a piping hot cup of coffee, too. What better way to start the morning than with a cheery "my pleasure" to follow your "thank you" at the drive-thru window and a rich (and reasonably priced) coffee to go along with it? Despite its share of controversy in recent years (some of which Chick-fil-A seems to have backtracked on), this chain remains one of the fastest growing fast food chains in the nation. From the festive Peppermint Mocha to a plain cup of iced coffee, Chick-fil-A's coffee in U.S. stores is supplied by Thrive Farmers, while in Puerto Rican locations the coffee is sourced locally from Puerto Rico Coffee Roasters.

In 2014, Chick-fil-A's menu development leader, David Farmer, recognized that the restaurant's coffee wasn't on par with the popularity of other menu items. Customers would often go into the dining room for breakfast with a cup of competitor coffee, so Farmer knew it was time for a menu change. This happened when Michael Jones, founder of Thrive Farmers, was building his coffee farming business and looking for partnerships. The two discovered a shared belief in business principles and employee care, so they joined forces and never looked back.