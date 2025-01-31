A Classic Valentine's Candy Isn't Looking So Sweet After The Red Dye No. 3 Ban
Valentine's Day is fast approaching, and if you're not careful, you'll be scrambling at the last minute to find the perfect gifts to put in your bae's basket. Before launching into plushie and candy-buying mode, make sure you know what you're gifting someone. That's right, we're checking the ingredients this year before gifting candy to our Valentines. One classic that's been outed as containing the recently banned Red Dye No. 3? Brach's Conversation Hearts. Not to mention all of the other Valentine's Day-themed sweets on the list, including Favorite Day's Valentine's Day Vanilla Mini Cupcakes.
Red Dye No. 3 is used in foods to create a vibrant red color — you know, the shade that's everywhere around Valentine's Day. This additive has been banned by the FDA because it's a known carcinogen. Red Dye No. 3 was banned as a topical in 1990, and now, companies like Brach's and Favorite Day will have until January 2027 to remove the additive entirely from their products.
Candy options that don't contain Red Dye No. 3
Don't lose hope now that you're equipped with some knowledge of what Valentine's Day candies to avoid at all costs – there's still plenty of candy available that doesn't contain harmful dyes. Gift your Valentine the smallest bear hug with some Black Forest Gummy Bears. This classic candy is made with real fruit juice and zero Red Dye No. 3. If you're a big gummy bear fan, you can always grab a bulk order of Black Forest Gummy Bears and save some for yourself.
If the pinks and reds of Valentine's Day aren't something you want to give up, Wild Strawberry Candy Kittens are a delicious, dye-free way to keep up with the holiday theme. Since food manufacturers still have a few years before Red Dye No. 3 needs to be completely removed from all products, it's best to read labels before buying food items, especially if you're gifting them. Show your Valentine you care by not gifting them harmful carcinogens.