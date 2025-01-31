A Classic Valentine's Candy Isn't Looking So Sweet After The Red Dye No. 3 Ban

Valentine's Day is fast approaching, and if you're not careful, you'll be scrambling at the last minute to find the perfect gifts to put in your bae's basket. Before launching into plushie and candy-buying mode, make sure you know what you're gifting someone. That's right, we're checking the ingredients this year before gifting candy to our Valentines. One classic that's been outed as containing the recently banned Red Dye No. 3? Brach's Conversation Hearts. Not to mention all of the other Valentine's Day-themed sweets on the list, including Favorite Day's Valentine's Day Vanilla Mini Cupcakes.

Red Dye No. 3 is used in foods to create a vibrant red color — you know, the shade that's everywhere around Valentine's Day. This additive has been banned by the FDA because it's a known carcinogen. Red Dye No. 3 was banned as a topical in 1990, and now, companies like Brach's and Favorite Day will have until January 2027 to remove the additive entirely from their products.