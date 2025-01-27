20 Foodie Gifts To Craft Your Own Bae Basket This Valentine's Day
Valentine's Day brings with it countless emotions from love and excitement to absolute dread. For those who are spending Valentine's Day with a partner, or who want to find the perfect gift for someone special, a bae basket is just what you need. A bae basket is pretty much what it sounds like — a romantic Valentine's Day-themed gift basket curated to your bae's (or partner's) interests and tastes. These baskets can be decorated and filled to the brim with gifts celebrating your partner while keeping up with the holiday theme.
If you're struggling to come up with ideas for your bae basket, we've got you covered. Before you go throwing in random trinkets or food-related items that nobody wants, check out our perfectly curated list of goodies that your bae will absolutely gush over. Bae baskets aren't just for romantic partners. Make one for your bestie or your favorite coworker, confuse your nemesis with one, or even use it as a reason to get yourself a little treat (as if a reason is required). While the prices of these items may vary, each one is a perfect way to let someone special know you care.
Osulloc For:rest Tea Box
Give the gift of cozying up with a hot beverage to your favorite tea drinker with this Ossuloc For:rest Tea Box. This Korean tea sampler set delivers serenity and flavor through its six types of tea: Pure Green Tea, Camellia Flower Tea, Honey Pear Tea, Tangerine Tea, Marron Glace Black Tea, and Peach Black Tea. There are six teabags of each flavor and 36 tea bags in each tea set. The For:rest Tea Box is an emerald green gift that will fit perfectly in your bae basket this Valentine's Day.
Purchase the Ossuloc For:rest Tea Box for $39.99 on Amazon.
Boston International Salt and Pepper Shakers
Don't ever let anyone tell you that salt and pepper shakers are pointless. Anything that comes in perfectly matched pink and white hearts is an absolute bae basket necessity. These Boston International Salt and Pepper Shakers are so adorable that whoever you gift them to will want to use them long after Valentine's Day ends. The shaker set is ceramic and dishwasher safe. The way the red and white hearts fit snugly together means you're less likely to misplace one.
Purchase the Boston International Salt and Pepper Shakers on Amazon for $15.18.
DII Valentine's Day Collection Little Heart Napkins
Set up the perfect Valentine's Day dinner and make it extra festive with these DII Valentine's Day Collection Little Heart Napkins. These napkins come in a set of six, so you can use them for a whole Valentine's Day dinner party. They bring a special touch to any table setting or picnic spread. Plus, the cotton material is washable, so you don't need to stress about spills.
Purchase the DII Valentine's Day Collection Little Heart Napkins for $20.95 on Amazon.
Chocolate Layer Cake Scented Yankee Candle
What is romance without something fragrant? Add this Chocolate Layer Cake Yankee scented candle to your bae basket for the chocolate lover in your life. This 20-ounce candle will give your boo 60 hours of burn time so they can bask in the smell of chocolate cake for literal days. The only thing that would make this addition to your bae basket better is if a real chocolate cake came with it.
Purchase the Chocolate Layer Cake Yankee Candle on Amazon for $34.
Love Potato Adjustable Hearts Kitchen Apron
For the baker in your life — or for something to wear while cooking for your bae — choose the Love Potato Adjustable Hearts Kitchen Apron. The apron is made of a washable canvas, and adorned with red love hearts. If that isn't enough Valentine's Day cheer for you, it also has two large heart-shaped pockets on either side making it stylish and practical. Don't get caught in the stress of buying the correct size — this apron is made to fit most adults.
Purchase the Love Potato Adjustable Hearts Kitchen Apron on Amazon for $9.99.
Jacque's Torres Classic Hot Chocolate Bombs Gift Box
Love is in the air, and because Valentine's Day falls right in the middle of winter, a chill is in the air too. Keep your bae luxuriously warm with the Jacque's Torres Classic Hot Chocolate Bombs Gift Box. This set contains four hot chocolate-filled, Belgian dark chocolate balls to melt, mix, and create the perfect warm beverage. Inside, sprinkles and mini marshmallows are mixed in with the hot chocolate to add fun and flavor to your drink.
Purchase Jacque's Torres Classic Hot Chocolate Bombs Gift Box for $22 on Amazon.
Leilalove Macarons Mademoiselle de Paris Collection
Leilalove Macarons Mademoiselle de Paris Collection is the absolute perfect gift for pastry fans, especially on Valentine's Day. These delectable little treats are almost too cute to eat and the set contains 15 individually wrapped macarons inside a vibrant pink gift box. The Mademoiselle de Paris Collection is a variety pack with different colors and flavors ranging from lavender to pistachio to rose. Forget actual roses, get them rose macarons instead.
Purchase the Leilalove Macarons Mademoiselle de Paris Collection for $36.45 on Amazon.
MARKY's Siberian Sturgeon Royal Caviar
For the person who loves to indulge in the finer things in life, MARKY's Siberian Sturgeon Royal Caviar is the perfect addition to a bae basket. This Russian Osetra Sturgeon Black Roe caviar comes in a 1-ounce can and is harvested from farm-raised Siberian sturgeons. The caviar delivers a soft, buttery texture with a subtle brine and nutty flavor. This luxurious delicacy is sure to transport the recipient to their happiest place.
Purchase MARKY's Siberian Sturgeon Royal Caviar — Premium Sturgeon Malossol Black Roe for $99.90 on Amazon.
MARKY's French Blinis for Caviar
You could eat the aforementioned MARKY's Caviar by itself, but for those looking to build a beautifully romantic breakfast, MARKY's French Blinis for Caviar is an ideal accompaniment. Whether you're putting together a charcuterie board in your bae basket, or just including complementary gifts, the delicately neutral taste of the blinis makes them the perfect partner for caviar and other rich spreads. Each box contains 30 blinis giving you and your loved one the perfect excuse to try different toppings.
Purchase MARKY's French Blinis for Caviar on Amazon for $51.90.
2015 Dom Pérignon Brut Champagne
A Valentine's Day classic — no bae basket is complete without some champagne to celebrate your love. 2015 Dom Pérignon Brut Champagne has a blend of lime blossom, jasmine, and floral aromas with notes of peach, citrus, and gentian. This vintage bottle is sure to convey your affection when served on date night. If you can't wait until then, you and your partner can always decide to see how many breakfast mimosas you can make with one bottle of champagne.
Purchase this 2015 Dom Pérignon Brut Champagne for $214.90 at The Wine Stop.
Bonne Maman Assorted Preserves
Add something sweet and timeless to your bae basket with a selection of Bonne Maman Assorted Preserves. This set comes with eight 1-ounce jars and includes strawberry preserves, wild blueberry preserves, raspberry preserves, orange marmalade, apricot preserves, muscat grape jelly, honey, and cherry preserves. These will make a lovely spread for scones or pastries and, when warmed up, preserves can make a delicious breakfast syrup. A sweet-tasting addition to your sweetheart's bae basket.
Purchase these Bonne Maman Assorted Preserves from Amazon for $16.54.
Valentine's Day Oven Mitts and Pot Holder Set
Help the light of your life handle their hot stuff with care by including a Valentine's Day Oven Mitts and Pot Holder Set in your bae basket. This set is decorated with quirky red and pink love hearts over a white background and will perfectly match other Valentine's Day-themed gifts. The anti-scalding, heat-resistant material will protect from burns while the pattern will always bring back memories of the best Valentine's Day they've ever had.
Purchase the Valentine's Day Oven Mitts and Pot Holder Set on Amazon for $12.99.
Bre Graham's Table for Two: Recipes for the Ones You Love
Cook together or cook for one another with recipes from Bre Graham's "Table for Two: Recipes for the Ones You Love" cookbook. This book covers every meal and every mood with recipes ranging from simple to extravagant, so you can show just how much you care through the art of food. The meals in this book will carry the recipient far beyond Valentine's Day and into an entire life of delicious shared moments.
Purchase "Table for Two: Recipes for the Ones You Love" for $18.97 on Amazon.
Fruit Earrings
Jewelry is a great romantic gift for a person who loves to accessorize, and these dainty and adorable fruit earrings are sure to get a squeal of joy from whoever receives them in a bae basket. You can choose from several types of fruit including strawberries, oranges, and lemons, and two styles of earrings: hooks or bowtie. There's one for just about every style. Valentine's Day may happen in the colder months, but these vibrant earrings will make it feel like a warm spring day.
Purchase these Glass Bead Fruit Earrings from Amazon for $11.99.
Ann Clark Valentine's Day cookie cutters
Preparing a bae basket that has an apron, oven mitts, and napkins could never be complete without a set of Ann Clark Valentine's Day cookie cutters. This set of four metal cutters includes an X and O, lips, and a love heart — or in other words — hugs, kisses, and a heart. Whether it's a classic chocolate chip or a sugar cookie, you can decorate together with icing and sprinkles and discover your perfect go-to cookie recipe.
Purchase the Ann Clark Valentine Cookie Cutters from Amazon for $13.99.
To'ak Master Series Enriquestuardo
This dark chocolate is made with Ecuadorian cacao called Nacional and is a rare and delicious work of culinary art. To'ak collaborated with celebrated Ecuadorian artist, Enriquestuardo, to create this special confectionary. The flavor profile of the chocolate includes buttery caramel, with plum, honey, and cashew, and pairs well with wine, whiskey, or cheese. Elevate your Valentine's Day with this dark chocolate experience and discover ancient Nacional cacao with To'ak Master Series Enriquestuardo.
Purchase To'ak Master Series Enriquestuardo at To'ak Chocolate for $490.00.
Michel et Augustin Chocolate Cookie Squares
Valentine's Day is a chance to indulge in all the things we love. If your Valentine enjoys satisfying their sweet tooth, help them indulge with a box of Michel et Augustin Chocolate Cookie Squares. These are far beyond what you'd normally find in a cookie jar. These squares are made from butter shortbread cookies and filled with chocolate ganache and a pinch of sea salt. This pack comes with 30 individually wrapped cookies that are so delicious they won't possibly last.
Purchase the Michel et Augustin Chocolate Cookie Squares on Amazon for $17.99.
Strawberry slippers
Help your Valentine dress down and get cozy with this whimsical pair of strawberry slippers. The soft material will warm your loved one's toes and the cute strawberry pattern will warm their heart, invoking feelings of relaxation and bliss. While you're at it, this may be one of the bae basket additions you decide to get for yourself too, so you can have fluffy matching sets.
Purchase these Strawberry Slippers from Amazon for $19.99.
Pink cherry pajamas
Give the gift of feeling pampered with a silk satin cherry pajama set. To those of us who don sweatpants and whatever shirt we can find for bed, a matching pajama set feels like a new achievement has been unlocked. This cherry sleep set will make your bae feel like they've got it all together, and they'll be able to slip into something more comfortable after a romantic Valentine's Day. Go ahead and add it to the basket.
Purchase this Silk Satin Cherry Pajama Set from Amazon for $28.99.
Felt Coffee and Croissant Duo
No Valentine's Day gift is complete without a ridiculously cute plushie of some sort, and a bae basket is no different. Coffee and pastry lovers will gush over this heart-eye-worthy felt coffee and croissant duo from Target. This pair was a match made in heaven and they'll be romantically side-eyeing each other and holding hands for eternity on your shelf. This figurine is just subtle enough with its pink and heart details to please both Valentine's Day lovers and coffee lovers alike.
Purchase this Felt Coffee and Croissant Duo Figurine from Target for $5.00.