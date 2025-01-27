20 Foodie Gifts To Craft Your Own Bae Basket This Valentine's Day

Valentine's Day brings with it countless emotions from love and excitement to absolute dread. For those who are spending Valentine's Day with a partner, or who want to find the perfect gift for someone special, a bae basket is just what you need. A bae basket is pretty much what it sounds like — a romantic Valentine's Day-themed gift basket curated to your bae's (or partner's) interests and tastes. These baskets can be decorated and filled to the brim with gifts celebrating your partner while keeping up with the holiday theme.

If you're struggling to come up with ideas for your bae basket, we've got you covered. Before you go throwing in random trinkets or food-related items that nobody wants, check out our perfectly curated list of goodies that your bae will absolutely gush over. Bae baskets aren't just for romantic partners. Make one for your bestie or your favorite coworker, confuse your nemesis with one, or even use it as a reason to get yourself a little treat (as if a reason is required). While the prices of these items may vary, each one is a perfect way to let someone special know you care.