The Major Food Contamination Flub You're Making With Wooden Spoons

There's something timeless about using wooden utensils while cooking. Something that makes the meal feel a tiny bit more homemade. People prefer wooden utensils not only for their gorgeous aesthetic but also because of how useful they are. You can use a wooden spoon to prevent water from boiling over or to check oil temperature without a thermometer. Although the smooth grain and various honey colors are visually appealing, the porous nature of wood can cause food particles and aromas to linger long after cooking; potentially harboring harmful bacteria. Proper cleaning might minimize these risks, but avoiding cross-contamination becomes even more difficult when cooking with raw meat thanks to the wooden spoon's ability to absorb liquids and particles.

Cross-contamination happens when harmful bacteria are accidentally transferred from unsafe foods to safe foods. It can happen as easily as using a wooden spoon to cook raw meat and then using that same wooden spoon to serve the meat later. If you handle raw eggs and then open the refrigerator door without washing your hands first, you're potentially transferring harmful bacteria from the eggs right onto the refrigerator, where it can fester and grow into something unsafe. Bacteria like Salmonella and E. coli thrive in improperly tempered environments, both of which can make you extremely sick if you come into contact with them. Switching utensils during the cooking and serving process may seem easily forgettable, but it's one small step that could save you a load of trouble.