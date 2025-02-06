Can Your Freezer Get Too Cold And What Happens When It Does?

Opening the freezer in search of a sweet treat and spotting a forgotten carton of ice cream hiding behind the frozen pizza is one of life's sweetest victories. Upon opening the carton, you may notice that your French Vanilla has a thin layer of freezer burn on top. You scrape it off and make yourself a bowl anyway because, yes, you actually can remove freezer burn from ice cream. But, now you're realizing that it's the third item this week that's been covered in freezer burn. While this can be a sign that your food isn't properly wrapped, it can also indicate that your freezer is too cold, which is a bigger problem.

When a freezer is too cold it can ruin food (aka freezer burn), drive up your electricity bill, and cause damage to the appliance as well. While the temperature danger zone is always important to consider when storing cold and frozen foods, the Food and Drug Administration recommends that you keep the freezer at 0 degrees Fahrenheit. There's no need to keep it any colder because this temperature will prevent harmful bacteria from growing. If the freezer is running lower than 0 degrees Fahrenheit, it's working in overdrive. That means an unnecessarily expensive electricity bill and a negative effect on the lifespan of the appliance.